41-year-old dead after shooting in Sardis; suspect arrested

Joshua Hammock
By Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Remembering the victims: CSRA slaying surge’s toll surpasses 60

SARDIS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting in Sardis has claimed the life of a 41-year-old man and put a 37-year-old behind bars, authorities said Tuesday.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call Monday night on the 1200 block of Tom Bargeron Road.

Upon deputies’ arrival, they found Jason Fort, 41, lying in the doorway of the home deceased.

The investigation found the victim had been shot by Joshua Hammock, 37, after a confrontation, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is still active and more information will be released when it becomes available.

Hammock has been committed to the Burke County Detention Center and charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The surge in deadly crime has left more than 60 people dead across the CSRA since mid-April, affecting communities large and small on both sides of the Savannah River.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

