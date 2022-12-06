Submit Photos/Videos
Giveit4Ward returns with random act of kindness for local teacher

By Will Volk
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Candye Smith with local organization Giveit4Ward is bringing back her random acts of kindness project after being on hold for years.

Tuesday she made a stop at Belair K-8 School in Richmond County to surprise a second-grade teacher.

“When I saw Ms. Candye and the balloons and the flowers, I was like ‘what is going on’,” said Letisha Paschal, second-grade teacher. “I was speechless. I’m never speechless.”

Smith said: “Oh honey, we’ve got gifts for all your students and presents for you.”

What the Tech: Waterllama app helps you stay hydrated

Paschal never expected this. Smith said: “A parent told me she does such a great job because of her personality and warm, loving spirit.”

Smith showed up with hundreds of dollars worth of gifts.

“I ran into people who were fans of Giveit4Ward, and they said, ‘where have you been? We need you back.’ I decided, okay, now it’s time. Let’s get back,” she said.

Edgefield woman uses rocks to spread kindness to all

Smith says she paid for all this herself. All the students received coloring books and toys. This means a lot to their teacher.

“I came from having nothing. I had to purchase a lot of things for the classroom, which of course, I did not mind investing my own money whatsoever. To get this, it proves they are the best students.”

Paschal is very grateful for this, and she still can’t believe it.

“I’m speechless,” she said.

Smith plans to donate through Giveit4Ward at least once a month. She says “you never know” who could be picked next.

