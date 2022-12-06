Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Family pleads for safe return of missing Orangeburg girl

The family of missing 5-year-old Aspen Jeter is calling for her safe return. Her mother was found dead.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The family of missing 5-year-old Aspen Jeter is calling for her safe return.

Her mother, Crystal Jumper, was found dead after a welfare check on Thanksgiving. The family last heard from Jumper on Nov. 1.

An autopsy report ruled Jumper’s death a homicide, she died of a gunshot wound. The family said she was found in her bed.

MORE | Family’s heart aches after crash kills Monetta 4-year-old

Investigators visited the house of Jeter’s father on Dec. 1 in West Columbia.

Members of the family and attorney Justin Bamberg held a news conference Monday to ask for her father, Antar Jeter, to return her safely. The conference began at 11 a.m. at Bamberg Legal in Orangeburg.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said their latest spotting positioned them near Raleigh, N.C., on Nov. 30. He said the FBI, U.S. Marshals, and other agencies have become involved in the search.

Investigators said they wanted to speak with Antar Jeter in relation to the case.

Bamberg said Aspen is one of 10 children in the United States suffering from a rare disorder, Neurodevelopmental disorder with or without autistic features and/or structural brain abnormalities. NEDASB leaves her unable to speak or walk and must be carried or pushed in a stroller.

MORE | Shooting kills 24-year-old at Barnwell mobile home park

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities released surveillance images of thieves at a Grovetown-area Walmart and asked...
Pair tricks local Walmart clerk to get away with thousands
Zaviaion Stewart
Family’s heart aches after crash kills Monetta 4-year-old
Crash kills motorcyclist on Riverwatch Parkway at Greene Street.
Crash kills 31-year-old motorcyclist on Riverwatch Parkway
Terrance Culbreath
Former Johnston Mayor Terrance Culbreath has died
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral

Latest News

Georgia Power generic
Georgia Power on high alert after attack on N.C. power grid
Power
Thousands still without power in North Carolina
Problems like new voting systems and confusion over absentee ballots led to an overwhelming...
Ga. Senate runoff is today: What voters need to know
Jeter
An update on missing Orangeburg County girl