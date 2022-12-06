Crash on I-20 brings traffic delays near Augusta Canal

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A crash on Interstate 20 in the right eastbound lane has caused traffic delays near the Augusta Canal.

According to Richmond County dispatch, the call came in at 6:06 a.m.

Injuries have been reported, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.

Traffic proceeded to move slowly just past Washington Road, but cleared up around 7:11 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.