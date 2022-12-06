Augusta mayor, 3 commissioners bid farewell at meeting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hardie Davis bid an emotional farewell Tuesday as he attended his last Augusta Commission meeting as mayor.

Davis wiped away tears after giving a speech before chamber on his eight years of service.

His mom, dad, siblings and niece were also there.

Also saying goodbye were outgoing Commissioners John Clarke, Dennis Williams and Ben Hasan.

Garnett Johnson is the incoming mayor to succeed Davis, who couldn’t run for re-election due to term limits.

DEVELOPING STORY Craig Allison will have more on this story, so look for updates on News 12 and here on WRDW.com.

Also at the commission meeting, commissioners approved an amended plan to allow new adult entertainment businesses in certain areas after moving forward a draft ordinance last week .

Davis asked the commission for $500,000 in American Rescue Plan funds for libraries.

Commissioners Sean Frantom and Alvin Mason called out Davis for last-second motion, saying it should’ve been brought up in committee. Frantom said items for mental health could use money more.

Commissioner Bobby Williams addressed mental health by asking for $25,000 for mental health on top of the motion

Clarke voiced support, while Hasan said the library issue was about debt and staffing and that the money would just be recycled around back to city.

The proposal was approved 6-4.

