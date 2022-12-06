Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Amber alert issued for 5-year-old New Mexico girl

Oreyana Clinton has been reported missing.
Oreyana Clinton has been reported missing.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Albuquerque authorities have issued an Amber alert for a 5-year-old girl last seen with her father on Monday afternoon.

Oreyana Clinton, a Native American, is 3′ tall, 70 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

She and her father, Nicholas Clinton, were last seen at around 4 p.m. in Albuquerque trying to board a bus, authorities said. Because of her father’s condition, they were not allowed on the bus.

When Clinton returned to the shelter, he returned without Oreyana. The circumstances of her disappearance are still under investigation.

Anyone with information on Oreyana’s whereabouts should call 911 or Albuquerque Police Department at 505-242-2677.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities released surveillance images of thieves at a Grovetown-area Walmart and asked...
Pair tricks local Walmart clerk to get away with thousands
Zaviaion Stewart
Family’s heart aches after crash kills Monetta 4-year-old
Crash kills motorcyclist on Riverwatch Parkway at Greene Street.
Crash kills 31-year-old motorcyclist on Riverwatch Parkway
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Coroner identifies child struck on Columbia Highway in Monetta

Latest News

The Kraft Heinz Company is recalling about 2,400 pounds of its ready-to-eat Oscar Mayer Ham and...
Kraft Heinz recalls ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products
U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn discusses his mindset about the Capitol riot.
Officer Harry Dunn talks about honor, accountability for Capitol riot
File Photo
Volunteers watching polls in Richmond County during runoff
MM
[FULL] Morning Mix- Christmas candy, Radiothon, and more!