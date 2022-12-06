Another suspect arrested in fatal shooting at Olmstead Homes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies have arrested another suspect in a deadly shooting at Olmstead Homes.

The shooting was reported around 9:20 p.m. on Oct. 15 in the 2100 block at the end of B Street.

Once deputies arrived on the scene, they found out a male victim had been shot while sitting in a white Kia. According to the incident report, the vehicle was struck multiple times.

According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, that victim was 22-year-old Kyan Michael Bowie.

Jaquez Kiandre Davis, 21, was arrested on Dec. 5 and booked into Richmond County jail. He was charged with murder, possession of a firearm or knife during crime, state court bench warrant and hold subject for probation/parole.

Jaquez Davis (Contributed)

Diriuss Antonio Redd Jr., 17, was arrested on Oct. 29 and booked into Richmond County jail on a range of charges, including murder.

Diriuss Antonio Redd Jr. (Contributed)

Other charges include possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a pistol or revolver while under 18, possession of a firearm or knife during a crime, theft by receiving stolen property, fleeing/attempting to elude, and aggravated assault.

Evyn O’Conner, 18, of Beech Island, was also arrested in connection to the homicide. O’Conner has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Evyn O’Conner (Contributed)

The arrest came during a solid stretch of breaks for deputies who are battling a rash of crime that’s claimed more than 50 lives since mid-April across the CSRA .

The crime outbreak has affected communities large and small on both sides of the Savannah River, but as the largest community, Augusta has been hit especially hard. Deputies have blamed gangs for many of the slayings, which have claimed the lives of several young men and teenagers.

