Wishes granted for Georgia children in foster care

By Tori Cooper
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Getting a gift for someone else is a lot more challenging these days with rising inflation costs and supply chain issues. But it’s not stopping a group of ambitious fifth-grade girls from granting someone’s wish this Christmas.

This group of elementary school girls likes to give back. It’s why they teamed up together to help make a wish come true for two foster care children in Georgia this holiday.

“I love helping little kids. It’s really fun and I think that it’s really sad that they won’t be able to be with their family - I couldn’t imagine that,” said 11-year-old Catriona Forbes.

“Something more local, something where we know the people and we know we can help correctly,” said Susan Matt, parent.

Susan Matt pitched the plan to her 5th grade daughter, Diana Matt. She was so thrilled that she decided to hop on the school bus the next day and ask a group of her friends if they wanted to join in to make the giving project stronger.

“Ever since I was really little, I’ve loved helping people,” said 10-year-old Scarlett Barsness.

“Because I like giving more than receiving and I like to make people happy when they’re sad,” said 11-year-old Bianca Mallmann.

After Diana created a team, it was time to plan.

“They had a leader, a planner, a budgeter, a researcher, and they pulled together this list so that we could stay within budget,” said Susan Matt.

Parents helped the team gather up funds and then it was time to shop, all in hopes of seeing the smiling face of others less fortunate than them.

The team of girls will present the gifts to a 10-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy who are both in foster care with Wellroot Family Services next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

