VIDEO: Family of missing Orangeburg five-year-old issues plea for safe return

Orangeburg County deputies released these photos of Aspen Jeter, 5, and her father, 46-year-old...
Orangeburg County deputies released these photos of Aspen Jeter, 5, and her father, 46-year-old Antar Antonio Jeter. Authorities are searching for the two since the discovery of the body of Aspen Jeter's mother, Crystal, on Thanksgiving Day.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The family of missing five-year-old Aspen Jeter is calling for her safe return Monday. Her mother, Crystal Jumper, was found dead after a welfare check on Thanksgiving. The family last heard from Jumper on Nov. 1.

An autopsy report ruled Jumper’s death a homicide, she died of a gunshot wound. The family said she was found in her bed.

Investigators visited the house of Jeter’s father on Dec. 1 in West Columbia.

Monday, members of the family and attorney Justin Bamberg held a press conference to ask for her father, Antar Jeter, to return her safely. The conference began at 11 a.m. at Bamberg Legal in Orangeburg.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said their latest spotting positioned them near Raleigh, NC on Nov. 30. He said the FBI, U.S. Marshals, and other agencies have become involved in the search.

Investigators said they wanted to speak with Antar Jeter in relation to the case.

Bamberg said Aspen is one of ten children in the United States suffering from a rare disorder, Neurodevelopmental disorder with or without autistic features and/or structural brain abnormalities. NEDASB leaves her unable to speak or walk and must be carried or pushed in a stroller.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

