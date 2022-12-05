Two men arrested in connection with Orangeburg County homicide incident

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office reports two suspects were arrested in connection with a homicide incident in Orangeburg County.

Nasir Washington, 18, and Jaquail Mack, 17, have each been charged with murder. Mack is also charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said an 18-year-old man from East Court was found dead last week in his own yard.

Investigators were called to a residential area off Five Chop Road on Tuesday, November 29, after receiving a report of a dead man.

During a hearing on Monday, December 5, bonds for the suspects were deferred to a later date by a circuit court judge.

“This is just absolutely senseless,” Sheriff Ravenell said. “But they’ll get at least 30 years to think about their actions.”

If anyone has any more information on the case, they are urged to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

You can also submit your tips to Crimestoppers from your smartphone or other mobile devices by using the P3 Tips app.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.