Truck crashes into Dollar Tree in Maine; 5 injured
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - Five people were taken to the hospital after a man crashed into a Dollar Tree location in Maine.
Police in Ellsworth, Maine said all injuries were non-life-threatening.
Investigators said the crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. Monday when an 80-year-old man trying to park in a spot drove into the building.
The driver was not hurt.
The incident does not appear to be an alcohol-related crash or due to a medical emergency, police said.
Police are investigating if the crash was due to human error or a mechanical malfunction in the pickup truck.
