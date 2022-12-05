Submit Photos/Videos
TikTok blocked, McMaster bans app from government devices

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(MGN Online)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 24 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday Governor Henry McMaster moved to block TikTok on South Carolina government devices managed by the South Carolina Department of Administration.

McMaster said in a letter to South Carolina Department of Administration Executive Director Marcia Adams, “Protecting our State’s critical cyber infrastructure from foreign and domestic threats is key to ensuring the health, safety, and well-being of our citizens and businesses.”

“Federal law enforcement and national security officials have warned that TikTok poses a clear and present danger to its users, and a growing bi-partisan coalition in Congress is pushing to ban access to TikTok in the United States.”

The department is a cabinet administration. It provides centralized and shared services across multiple agencies and uses secured infrastructure and electronics.

