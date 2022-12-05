Sirens around Plant Vogtle to sound at noon as part of test

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sirens near Plant Vogtle are scheduled to sound at noon Monday as part of an annual test.

Georgia Power, in conjunction with Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency and South Carolina Emergency Management Division, along with the county emergency management agencies will participate in the annual siren test.

The aim is to ensure residents around Plant Vogtle are aware of the sounds and messages that may be heard in the event of an emergency at the nuclear power plant near Waynesboro.

The test will include activating outdoor sirens in the 10-mile radius around the plant and may also include a Code Red message sent to residents before the test.

This annual test is part of the requirement to ensure the public is aware of the notification process in the event of an emergency declaration at Plant Vogtle and is scheduled months in advance for planning purposes.

