Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Sirens around Plant Vogtle to sound at noon as part of test

Plant Vogtle Units 1 and 2 (rear) and 3 and 4 (fore) in June 2021.
Plant Vogtle Units 1 and 2 (rear) and 3 and 4 (fore) in June 2021.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sirens near Plant Vogtle are scheduled to sound at noon Monday as part of an annual test.

Georgia Power, in conjunction with Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency and South Carolina Emergency Management Division, along with the county emergency management agencies will participate in the annual siren test.

The aim is to ensure residents around Plant Vogtle are aware of the sounds and messages that may be heard in the event of an emergency at the nuclear power plant near Waynesboro.

The test will include activating outdoor sirens in the 10-mile radius around the plant and may also include a Code Red message sent to residents before the test.

This annual test is part of the requirement to ensure the public is aware of the notification process in the event of an emergency declaration at Plant Vogtle and is scheduled months in advance for planning purposes.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash kills motorcyclist on Riverwatch Parkway at Greene Street.
Crash kills 39-year-old motorcyclist on Riverwatch Parkway
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Coroner identifies child struck on Columbia Highway in Monetta
Attorney Wright McLeod.
Summerville, other Augusta neighborhoods look at splitting off into separate city
South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 person killed in single-vehicle crash near Salley
Brandon Riley and Tommy Carroll
N. Augusta pair busted by Va. town fed up with scammers

Latest News

MM
[FULL] Morning Mix- Therapy dog, pecan cookies, and more!
There are only 4 days left to give a child the gift of reading this holiday in Barnes and...
Give a child the gift of reading this week in holiday book drive
MM
Chef Jen Fiore shows us how to make gluten-free cookies
MM
Meet Loch, Augusta University's therapy dog!