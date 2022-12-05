Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Rare, gold coin worth $1,800 found in Salvation Army red kettle

The coin is valued at $1,800, the organization wrote in a post on Facebook.
The coin is valued at $1,800, the organization wrote in a post on Facebook.(The Salvation Army in Des Moines, Iowa)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Salvation Army received an early and rare Christmas gift in one of the red kettles in Iowa.

According to the nonprofit organization, a donor dropped a 1983 gold Canadian Elizabeth II mint-condition coin with a face value of $50 in the kettle.

The coin is valued at $1,800, the organization wrote in a post on Facebook.

“This is a sign that people in our community continue to open their hearts and give in a variety of ways and means and we are so grateful,” the post reads.

Donations to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle program help provide gifts to children and provide food, shelter and utility assistance to those who need it most.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash kills motorcyclist on Riverwatch Parkway at Greene Street.
Crash kills 39-year-old motorcyclist on Riverwatch Parkway
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Coroner identifies child struck on Columbia Highway in Monetta
Attorney Wright McLeod.
Summerville, other Augusta neighborhoods look at splitting off into separate city
South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 person killed in single-vehicle crash near Salley
Brandon Riley and Tommy Carroll
N. Augusta pair busted by Va. town fed up with scammers

Latest News

Georgia voting sticker
What to watch in Tuesday’s Georgia Senate runoff election
Georgia Senate runoff is Tuesday: Key things to know
Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident
Sheriff: Deputy kills deputy in accidental shooting
Justice Sonia Sotomayor questions the attorney for the Colorado web designer at the heart of...
Audio - Sotomayor asks questions about web designer objecting to gay marriage