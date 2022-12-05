Submit Photos/Videos
Pair confuse local Walmart clerk to get away with $6,400 theft

Authorities released surveillance images of thieves at a Grovetown-area Walmart and asked...
Authorities released surveillance images of thieves at a Grovetown-area Walmart and asked anyone with information to contact Investigator Leigh Fletcher at 706-541-2800.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thieves at a local Walmart managed to get away with nearly $6,400 in merchandise and gift cards by confusing a cashier, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

The theft happened just before 4:15 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Walmart at Interstate 20 and Lewiston Road, according to deputies.

A man and a woman came into the store, selected many expensive items and took them to checkout, according to deputies.

They made several transactions with the cashier, purchasing the items as well as gift cards and using a card to pay for the items.

The thieves asked the cashier to use the “cash” button on the register for their card to work.

This caused the register to ring up the sale as if cash was being paid, so it didn’t charge the thieves’ card.

The thieves left with around $3,400 in merchandise and $3,000 in gift cards.

Authorities released surveillance images of the thieves and asked anyone with information to contact Investigator Leigh Fletcher at 706-541-2800.

