Miracle Monday | Radiothon is a chance to help hospital, kids

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At the end of the week, you’ll have the chance to support kids in our area and beyond.

For 21 years, the CSRA has helped a wonderful not-for-profit organization, and this year the Children’s Hospital of Georgia needs our help, now more than ever.

On Thursday and Friday, our station will be broadcasting live from Children’s Hospital of Georgia for this year’s IHeart Media Cares for Kids Radiothon. A team will be lined up by a phone ready to take your call.

“We get to share stories from the hospital, so we get to hear from patients and their families about how the Children’s of Hospital of Georgia has impacted them,” said Catherine Stewart, director of philanthropy for the hospital. “We also utilize the time to let the community know what the hospital’s needs are because we rely on our community for support.”

With every donation staying local, you’re helping families who need it.

Kids like 3-year-old Philip, who was born eight weeks early with several serious congenital heart defects that required surgery.

“Philip wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for this hospital and the amazing people who work here, we’re so lucky,” said Chris and Ann Kenny, Philip’s parents.

The hospital serves all 159 counties in Georgia, plus South Carolina and beyond.

The hospital was there for Jennifer Reid, a mom whose baby had to be airlifted from Athens immediately. Lindi was a micro-premie and needed a higher level of care.

Her journey at the hospital began at 20 days old.

“Had our only option been an ambulance, I don’t know if she would’ve survived the trip,” said her parents, Jennifer and Eric Reid. “We had to have that helicopter. We had to have that transport team, without that our story would’ve been really different.”

Stewart says fundraisers like this are needed to help the hospital continue serving families.

“Every penny stays at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia in Augusta,” she said. “It is not paying for salaries or office supplies. It goes towards scales, blanket warmers, fun things for kids to do while they’re there.”

She says for anyone on the fence about giving, you never know when you will need the hospital.

“Whether it’s for you, a grandchild, a friend, a co-worker,” she said. “Every parent that I’ve ever met, they never thought it would be them, and here they are. If you’re sitting on the fence, do it for them.”

How to help

During the three-day radiothon event, you will be able to call a number and someone will be available to take your donation.

You are also able to text “CHOG” to 51555.

If you want to donate now, visit caresforkidsradiothon.com.

