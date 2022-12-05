Submit Photos/Videos
Lawsuit fights bridge renaming, Confederate monuments’ removal

By Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Sons of Confederate Veterans filed a lawsuit over Augusta’s plans to rename the Jefferson Davis Memorial Bridge and possibly remove Confederate monuments.

Commonly known as the Fifth Street Bridge, the span – now converted for pedestrian use – had also been designated in honor of Confederate President Jefferson Davis.

However, the Augusta Commission voted Nov. 15 to change the bridge’s name to the Freedom Bridge. The move comes as other communities and the federal government are removing Confederate-linked names, a trend that will include renaming Fort Gordon by the Department of Defense.

On Friday, the Sons of Confederate Veterans filed suit in the Superior Court of Richmond County, citing the Monument Protection Act.

The lawsuit is fighting plans that were among recommendations of the Mayor’s Task Force on Confederate Monuments, Street Names and Landmarks that were issued a little over two years ago.

The task force recommended renaming the bridge, removing a Confederate monument on Broad Street and one on Greene Street in front of St. James United Methodist Church, renaming John C. Calhoun Expressway and renaming Gordon Highway.

“It is the stated intention of a majority of the Augusta-Richmond County Commission to institute the recommendations of the official Task Force at the earliest feasible moment,” states the lawsuit, which claims renaming the bridge is “a first step towards that goal.”

The lawsuit lists reasons it’s illegal to remove the Confederate monuments and change the names of the roadways.

The reasons include that it’s illegal for Richmond County to donate an item of value to a church, as is planned for the Greene Street monument, and that it’s illegal for the county to remove items to cemeteries, as is planned for the Broad Street monument.

In addition, the organization says some of the plaques on the bridge are within South Carolina, so Richmond County has no jurisdiction to remove them.

The group seeks a permanent injunction blocking the changes.

The group also seeks for attorneys’ fees and expenses to be paid by the Augusta-Richmond County government if the suit is successful. The group also says the law also allows for punitive or exemplary damages.

The lawsuit names the Augusta-Richmond County Commission, individual members of the commission and Mayor Hardie Davis Jr.

