Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Gov. McMaster blocks TikTok on SC government devices

Governor Kristi Noem’s decision to ban the use of TikTok on state devices is already having an...
(Dakota News Now)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Gov. Henry McMaster announced Monday afternoon, the popular video-sharing social media platform TikTok will now be blocked from South Carolina government devices.

The governor requested to block the platform from all state government electronic devices in a letter to the South Carolina Department of Administration Executive Director Marcia Adams.

“Protecting our State’s critical cyber infrastructure from foreign and domestic threats is key to ensuring the health, safety, and well-being of our citizens and businesses,” said Gov. McMaster in the letter. “Federal law enforcement and national security officials have warned that TikTok poses a clear and present danger to its users, and a growing bi-partisan coalition in Congress is pushing to ban access to TikTok in the United States.”

The Department of Administration is a cabinet agency which utilizes “shared services and centralization to help agencies efficiently and securely carry out common government functions.”

This can include internet services, managing mobile devices, computers, and other online devices at state agencies, with a focus on cybersecurity.

The governor has continuously encouraged state agencies to partner with the Department of Administration to allow the state’s cyberinfrastructure to be managed comprehensively.

The letter to Executive Director Adams outlined Gov. McMaster’s requests for an account of agencies not currently utilizing shared services.

“Unfortunately, there are a number of state agencies who continue to operate in a silo. I ask that you provide my office with a listing of state agencies for whom the department is unable to permanently block access to TikTok.”

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash kills motorcyclist on Riverwatch Parkway at Greene Street.
Crash kills 31-year-old motorcyclist on Riverwatch Parkway
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Coroner identifies child struck on Columbia Highway in Monetta
Authorities released surveillance images of thieves at a Grovetown-area Walmart and asked...
Pair tricks local Walmart clerk to get away with thousands
Attorney Wright McLeod.
Summerville, other Augusta neighborhoods look at splitting off into separate city
South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 person killed in single-vehicle crash near Salley

Latest News

Radiothon
Learn more about 22nd annual radiothon to help kids
Javon Bradley, 18, was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Nov. 30 getting on a Southeastern Stages bus...
Can you help deputies find this missing 18-year-old?
Delmer Walton
Polo community mourns player killed in Aiken County crash
From left: Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker
Warnock, Walker offer starkly different choice for Black voters