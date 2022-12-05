Submit Photos/Videos
Give a child the gift of reading this week in holiday book drive

By Macy Neal
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are only four days left to give a child the gift of reading this holiday in Barnes & Noble’s holiday book drive for Reach Out and Read Georgia.

To teach reading at young ages, the Reach Out and Read Georgia nonprofit has six local program sites that offer books to children during health visits.

Participating pediatric offices give free books to children up to age 5 to help promote reading and the bond between children and parents.

Children’s Hospital of Georgia implemented the program in 2000 and the West Wheeler Pediatrics Clinic in 2005. Since then, they’ve given out almost 48,000 books.

“It sparks joy and imagination throughout the ages, and there is nothing sweeter to hear than a child eager to see which book they get to add to their library at their good visits,” said Dr. Erica Saap of Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

Barnes & Noble participates in the program by letting customers pick out a children’s book, purchase it and let the cashier know it is for the program.

Barnes & Noble’s 2022 holiday drive ends Friday, and only been 201 books have been donated so far. The goal is to reach at least 1,500.

Participating pediatric offices will pick up the donations and incorporate them into their Reach and Read program for their patients. You can also go to Reach Out and Read Georgia to donate.

According to to Reach Out and Read, more than 80% of a child’s brain is formed during their first three years, and what they experience during this window can irreversibly affect how their brain develops.

