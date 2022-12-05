Georgia, South Carolina gas prices continue to fall

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have decreased in the past week, shown in AAA’s Monday update.

Georgia’s AAA gas price average is currently $2.96, decreasing by 8 cents per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in the past week.

According to AAA, Augusta saw a 6-cent decrease from last week’s price, with our current price of $2.92 still beating most of the Peach State.

South Carolina’s price decreased by 9 cents cent in the past week, with a current average of $3.04 per gallon, according to AAA.

In Aiken and Edgefield counties, the price is currently $3.09, which has decreased 9 cents in the last week.

According to AAA, the national average gas price per gallon has decreased by 15 cents in the past week, making the price $3.40.

Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy said with oil prices “struggling a bit” after reaching $93 after the OPEC+ decision to cut production, many regions could see falling gas prices again this week as demand continues to decline seasonally, “especially if more data points to a significant economic slowdown.”

