Georgia, South Carolina gas prices continue to fall

Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have decreased in the past week, shown in AAA's Monday update.
Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have decreased in the past week, shown in AAA’s Monday update.(Live 5/File)
By Macy Neal
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have decreased in the past week, shown in AAA’s Monday update.

Georgia’s AAA gas price average is currently $2.96, decreasing by 8 cents per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in the past week.

According to AAA, Augusta saw a 6-cent decrease from last week’s price, with our current price of $2.92 still beating most of the Peach State.

South Carolina’s price decreased by 9 cents cent in the past week, with a current average of $3.04 per gallon, according to AAA.

In Aiken and Edgefield counties, the price is currently $3.09, which has decreased 9 cents in the last week.

According to AAA, the national average gas price per gallon has decreased by 15 cents in the past week, making the price $3.40.

Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy said with oil prices “struggling a bit” after reaching $93 after the OPEC+ decision to cut production, many regions could see falling gas prices again this week as demand continues to decline seasonally, “especially if more data points to a significant economic slowdown.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

