Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Former Johnston Mayor Terrance Culbreath has died

Terrance Culbreath
Terrance Culbreath(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Former Johnston Mayor Terrance Culbreath has died.

He was found at his home after emergency medical crews got a call around 9:30 p.m. Sunday and responded, according to authorities. His mother called 911.

Authorities say the death doesn’t appear to have been foul play, and that they’re waiting for an autopsy to determine the cause.

