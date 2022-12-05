JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Former Johnston Mayor Terrance Culbreath has died.

He was found at his home after emergency medical crews got a call around 9:30 p.m. Sunday and responded, according to authorities. His mother called 911.

Authorities say the death doesn’t appear to have been foul play, and that they’re waiting for an autopsy to determine the cause.

