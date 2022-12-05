Family’s heart aches after crash kills Monetta 4-year-old

MONETTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken County family is making funeral arrangements for a 4-year-old hit and killed by a car over the weekend.

It happened at 11:44 a.m. Sunday on Columbia Highway near Academy Street in Monetta. A 2016 Chevrolet SUV was driving down the highway and struck Stewart, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The coroner said the child died at the scene from their injuries and an autopsy has been scheduled in Newberry.

The Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol will continue an investigation into the accident.

On Monday, a makeshift memorial had been set up by the community at the intersection where Zaviaion Stewart died.

People brought toys and flowers to lay near the intersection in his honor and memory.

The memorial sits in the grass right off the highway and only a few feet away from the playground where he played while in school.

His family says he was a sweet little boy who was excited for the holidays.

He spent his last few moments with his family and his big sister as they were crossing the street to get to the park.

His grandmother and says Zaviaion was her first grandchild. She had just taken him and his siblings to Chuck E. Cheese a few weeks ago and was hoping to take him back.

Now she won’t get the chance to.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is actively investigating this situation.

We don’t know at this point whether there will be charges.

It was the second fatal crash in two days in Aiken County. Delmer Walton, 39, of Blackville, died in a single-vehicle crash just before 3 a.m. Saturday on Surrey Race Road near Kittery Street just southwest of Salley.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.