Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Edgefield woman uses rocks to spread kindness to all

By Will Volk
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One woman is making a name for herself by spreading kindness.

Sara Rainsford, who is known by some around town as the ‘Kindness Rocks Lady.’

Due to her efforts, the welcome center has a new look and a new message. We caught up with her to ask why she does it.

For years, Rainford has been spreading kindness around Edgefield.

“Wearing things that say ‘be kind’, putting things out, just reminding people, just giving them a little reminder that it’s not that bad after all,” she said.

Now her group ‘Rockin’ Edgefield’ has a new place to do that.

“To welcome people to our town, to show them we’re kind,” said Rainsford. “They’re free. It’s simply about kindness and just trying to make the world a brighter place.”

Rainsford has painted positive messages on hundreds of rocks.

“I believe that if I’m out focused on kindness, I’m gonna be a better person than if I wasn’t,” she said.

Rainsford dedicates a lot of time to this, but she’s happy to do it.

“I think kindness is what we need right now in this country more than anything ever,” she said.

That’s why she’ll do her best to make sure kindness keeps rockin’ Edgefield.

“Just the right message at the right moment can change someone’s entire day, outlook, or life,” she said.

Ransford says she also accepted donations and raised hundreds of dollars for Toys for Tots and Taji’s Tents.

