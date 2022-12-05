Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A warm front south of the region will slowly creep north over the next 24 hours and keep rain chances high this evening, tonight, and early Tuesday. Temperatures will hover in the mid and low 50s tonight into early Tuesday. Winds will light overnight out of the east. Rain totals tonight through early Tuesday are expected to be between 0.5 - 1.25″.

Scattered to numerous showers will continue across the CSRA Tuesday morning through around midday and then rain chances should decrease into the afternoon. Skies will stay cloudy in the afternoon, but highs will be able to reach the mid-60s later in the day.

Dense fog will likely form across the CSRA late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Morning lows Wednesday will be in the mid-50s. Clouds will stick around most of the day Wednesday, but we do look mostly dry with warmer highs in the mid-70s. Winds will finally turn out of the southwest 3-8 mph.

Mostly dry and unseasonably warm temperatures can be expected Wednesday through Friday with highs reaching into the middle and upper 70s and lows only in the middle to upper 50s. An isolated sprinkle will remain possible each day with moisture levels remaining high in our atmosphere. Keep it here for the latest updates!

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.