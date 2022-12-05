Submit Photos/Videos
Cuisinart Compact Blender recall

Cuisinart Compact Blender
Cuisinart Compact Blender(Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Nicole Rattigan
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - About 66,000 Cuisinart Compact Blender & Juice Extractor Combos model CBJ-450 has been recalled due to a laceration hazard.

The nut holding the blender blade assembly can loosen and detach from the base when in use, posing a laceration hazard if a consumer comes in contact with a loose blade.

People are being asked to stop using the item and contact Cuisinart for a free replacement blade.

There have been three reports of incidents in which the blender blade detached during use. In one of the incidents the blade perforated the blender container. No injuries have been reported.

To contact Cuisinart, call the toll free number at 877-339-2534, or go online for more information.

