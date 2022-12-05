Submit Photos/Videos
Can you help deputies find this missing 18-year-old?

Javon Bradley, 18, was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Nov. 30 getting on a Southeastern Stages bus...
Javon Bradley, 18, was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Nov. 30 getting on a Southeastern Stages bus bound for Atlanta, according to deputies.
By Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Javon Bradley, 18, was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Nov. 30 getting on a Southeastern Stages bus bound for Atlanta, according to deputies.

He arrived in Atlanta at 2:45 a.m. but didn’t get on a Greyhound bus he was supposed to transfer to.

He was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, blue jean shorts and black Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information on him is urged to contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

