1 person dead after shooting in Barnwell
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Barnwell Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Hiott Street.
Coroner Denise Gibson says on Monday morning she is investigating the death of 24-year-old Laventae Thomas of Hiott Street.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.
Details are limited at this time as the investigation continues.
