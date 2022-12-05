1 person dead after shooting in Barnwell

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Barnwell Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Hiott Street.

Coroner Denise Gibson says on Monday morning she is investigating the death of 24-year-old Laventae Thomas of Hiott Street.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

Details are limited at this time as the investigation continues.

Check WRDW.com for updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.