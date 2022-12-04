USC to launch free Apple coding course for South Carolinians

Submit Photos/Videos
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina and Apple have partnered together to launch a free coding certification course in the Spring 2023 semester.

The course will teach Apple’s iOS language to students at USC and residents across South Carolina.

The pilot course is led by a post-doctoral fellow at USC, Noble Anumbe, and will begin in January 2023.

Participants in the course will earn a certification for application development at no cost.

“This free certification course is a wonderful example of how the university is partnering with leading industries and the state of South Carolina to give students and residents of underserved areas the skills they need to be more competitive,” said USC President Michael Amiridis.

