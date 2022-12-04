UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral

LOUISVILLE (CNN) – A UPS delivery driver’s reaction to seeing snacks on a customer’s doorstep has gone viral on social media.

Toni Hillison Barnett said she and her husband started leaving snacks for delivery drivers during the holidays three years ago.

Ever since the height of the pandemic, they have been more reliant on deliveries and wanted to show their appreciation.

A recent delivery driver expressed his gratitude in a moment caught on the couple’s doorbell camera. He can be seen walking up to the door with a package in hand, when he sees the snacks left out for him.

“Oh my God , you guys are the best, I gotta take a snapshot of this,” he can be heard saying in the video. “Oh, Capri Suns are my favorite, Yes!”

The same driver returns to the same house later, and mentions how he went viral for his first stop at the home.

“Thank you! Oh yes, no way, we’re back again with the Capri Sun,” he said. “I think this is where I went viral, isn’t it? You guys are awesome. Thank you. Dorito’s … Thank you, have a great day. Thank you for making me go viral.”

The snacks have become a tradition in their Louisville, Kentucky, neighborhood, and the homeowners hope more people will follow their example.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.