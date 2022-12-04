Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral

A UPS driver making holiday deliveries was surprised by snacks left for him by the homeowners. (SOURCE: Toni Hillison Barnett)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE (CNN) – A UPS delivery driver’s reaction to seeing snacks on a customer’s doorstep has gone viral on social media.

Toni Hillison Barnett said she and her husband started leaving snacks for delivery drivers during the holidays three years ago.

Ever since the height of the pandemic, they have been more reliant on deliveries and wanted to show their appreciation.

A recent delivery driver expressed his gratitude in a moment caught on the couple’s doorbell camera. He can be seen walking up to the door with a package in hand, when he sees the snacks left out for him.

“Oh my God , you guys are the best, I gotta take a snapshot of this,” he can be heard saying in the video. “Oh, Capri Suns are my favorite, Yes!”

The same driver returns to the same house later, and mentions how he went viral for his first stop at the home.

“Thank you! Oh yes, no way, we’re back again with the Capri Sun,” he said. “I think this is where I went viral, isn’t it? You guys are awesome. Thank you. Dorito’s … Thank you, have a great day. Thank you for making me go viral.”

The snacks have become a tradition in their Louisville, Kentucky, neighborhood, and the homeowners hope more people will follow their example.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 person killed in single-vehicle crash near Salley
Brandon Riley and Tommy Carroll
N. Augusta pair busted by Va. town fed up with scammers
Attorney Wright McLeod.
Summerville, other Augusta neighborhoods look at splitting off into separate city
From left: Anjelika Figueroa, DeMichael Dawson, Savannah Piazzi, Shonna Powell, and Dawson...
What we know about 5 suspects after rescue of caged ‘sex slave’
The new Whataburger in Kennesaw, Ga., drew quite a crowd on opening day.
Will Augusta be getting a Whataburger anytime soon? We asked

Latest News

A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
'You guys are the best': UPS delivery driver's reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Fatal accident on River Watch Parkway involving motorcycle
A fossil of an American lion was found in the Mississippi River.
Rare American lion fossil found in Mississippi River
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the J Street National Conference at the Omni...
Blinken vows US support for Israel despite unease over govt