Pedestrian fatally struck on Columbia Highway in Monetta

MONETTA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Sunday just before noon, a pedestrian was killed by a car traveling on Columbia Highway.

At 11:44 a.m., a 2016 Chevrolet SUV was traveling north on Columbia Highway, when it struck a person crossing the road near Academy Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Corporal Nick Pye says two people were inside of the SUV but were not injured.

News 12 will continue to update you on the name of the deceased as we reach out to the coroner’s office and this incident develops.

