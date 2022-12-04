Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Pedestrian fatally struck on Columbia Highway in Monetta

One person was struck and killed by a vehicle on Columbia Highway near Academy Road
By Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONETTA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Sunday just before noon, a pedestrian was killed by a car traveling on Columbia Highway.

At 11:44 a.m., a 2016 Chevrolet SUV was traveling north on Columbia Highway, when it struck a person crossing the road near Academy Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Corporal Nick Pye says two people were inside of the SUV but were not injured.

News 12 will continue to update you on the name of the deceased as we reach out to the coroner’s office and this incident develops.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 person killed in single-vehicle crash near Salley
Brandon Riley and Tommy Carroll
N. Augusta pair busted by Va. town fed up with scammers
Attorney Wright McLeod.
Summerville, other Augusta neighborhoods look at splitting off into separate city
From left: Anjelika Figueroa, DeMichael Dawson, Savannah Piazzi, Shonna Powell, and Dawson...
What we know about 5 suspects after rescue of caged ‘sex slave’
The new Whataburger in Kennesaw, Ga., drew quite a crowd on opening day.
Will Augusta be getting a Whataburger anytime soon? We asked

Latest News

Richmond County Traffic Division was on scene at River Watch Parkway
Fatal accident on River Watch Parkway involving motorcycle
UGA Bulldogs wins SEC championship
South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 person killed in single-vehicle crash near Salley
WATCH: Under the Lights | Georgia state semifinals
WATCH: Under the Lights | State Semifinals