Georgia Southern-Buffalo to meet in Camellia Bowl on Dec. 27

(AP) -Georgia Southern and Buffalo will play in the Camellia Bowl on Dec. 27. Both teams won in their previous trips to Montgomery, Alabama. They’re both 6-6 and became bowl eligible with close wins in their regular-season finales.

Georgia Southern beat Appalachian State 51-48 in double overtime and Buffalo edged Akron 23-22. The Eagles led by former USC coach Clay Helton.

Georgia Southern quarterbck Kyle Vantrease played for Buffalo from 2017-21 and was the team’s starting quarterback in the Camellia Bowl two years ago. Buffalo is led by All-Mid-American Conference linebacker Shaun Dolac.

