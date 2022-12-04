Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Georgia Southern-Buffalo to meet in Camellia Bowl on Dec. 27

FILE - Georgia Southern head coach Clay Helton enters the field with his team before an NCAA...
FILE - Georgia Southern head coach Clay Helton enters the field with his team before an NCAA football game against Louisiana Lafayette on Nov. 10, 2022, in Lafayette, La. Georgia Southern and Buffalo will play in the Camellia Bowl on Dec. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -Georgia Southern and Buffalo will play in the Camellia Bowl on Dec. 27. Both teams won in their previous trips to Montgomery, Alabama. They’re both 6-6 and became bowl eligible with close wins in their regular-season finales.

Georgia Southern beat Appalachian State 51-48 in double overtime and Buffalo edged Akron 23-22. The Eagles led by former USC coach Clay Helton.

Georgia Southern quarterbck Kyle Vantrease played for Buffalo from 2017-21 and was the team’s starting quarterback in the Camellia Bowl two years ago. Buffalo is led by All-Mid-American Conference linebacker Shaun Dolac.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 person killed in single-vehicle crash near Salley
Brandon Riley and Tommy Carroll
N. Augusta pair busted by Va. town fed up with scammers
Attorney Wright McLeod.
Summerville, other Augusta neighborhoods look at splitting off into separate city
From left: Anjelika Figueroa, DeMichael Dawson, Savannah Piazzi, Shonna Powell, and Dawson...
What we know about 5 suspects after rescue of caged ‘sex slave’
The new Whataburger in Kennesaw, Ga., drew quite a crowd on opening day.
Will Augusta be getting a Whataburger anytime soon? We asked

Latest News

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik smiles after being named game MVP after Clemson defeated North...
Clemson, Tennessee will meet in a very orange Orange Bowl
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) plays against Clemson during an NCAA college...
Bounce back teams South Carolina, Notre Dame to Gator Bowl
Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) celebrates a touchdown with his teammates in the first...
Georgia returns to home away from home to face Ohio State
UGA Bulldogs wins SEC championship