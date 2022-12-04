Gamecocks to play Notre Dame in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today it has been announced that the Gamecocks will play against Notre Dame in the 78th annual TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

Thrilled to announce #21 @NDFootball and #19 @GamecockFB will face-off in Jacksonville on December 30th at 3:30 PM on Bill Gay Grounds at @TIAABankField !



Tickets are on-sale now on @Ticketmaster : https://t.co/UwdQqpCZGf pic.twitter.com/2L5hoUNC6U — TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (@taxslayerbowl) December 4, 2022

This is the 25th bowl game the Gamecocks will be appearing in and their fifth trip to Jacksonville and the Gator Bowl, but the first since 1987.

The Gamecocks and Irish have met four previous times but have not faced each other since 1984.

The game will take place on Dec. 30 in Jacksonville, FL at 3:30 p.m.

