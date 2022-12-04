Submit Photos/Videos
Gamecocks to play Notre Dame in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer waves to fans during the Gamecock Walk before an NCAA college football game against Georgia on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)(Artie Walker Jr. | AP)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today it has been announced that the Gamecocks will play against Notre Dame in the 78th annual TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

This is the 25th bowl game the Gamecocks will be appearing in and their fifth trip to Jacksonville and the Gator Bowl, but the first since 1987.

The Gamecocks and Irish have met four previous times but have not faced each other since 1984.

The game will take place on Dec. 30 in Jacksonville, FL at 3:30 p.m.

