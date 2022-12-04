Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Fatal accident on River Watch Parkway involving motorcycle

Richmond County Traffic Division is on scene
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a fatal accident on the River Watch Parkway.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Traffic Division units are currently out on the lower end of River Watch Pkwy with a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

The accident is on the westbound side and the driver was deceased at the scene.

According to Sargent Caleb Lee one lane is blocked (westbound) and they ask anyone traveling in this area to seek alternative routes at this time.

News 12 will continue to update this as it develops

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 person killed in single-vehicle crash near Salley
Brandon Riley and Tommy Carroll
N. Augusta pair busted by Va. town fed up with scammers
Attorney Wright McLeod.
Summerville, other Augusta neighborhoods look at splitting off into separate city
From left: Anjelika Figueroa, DeMichael Dawson, Savannah Piazzi, Shonna Powell, and Dawson...
What we know about 5 suspects after rescue of caged ‘sex slave’
The new Whataburger in Kennesaw, Ga., drew quite a crowd on opening day.
Will Augusta be getting a Whataburger anytime soon? We asked

Latest News

UGA Bulldogs wins SEC championship
South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 person killed in single-vehicle crash near Salley
WATCH: Under the Lights | Georgia state semifinals
WATCH: Under the Lights | State Semifinals
Georgia Senate race at center of 2022 majority battle
Voter model shows Georgia Senate race could be within one percentage point