Fatal accident on River Watch Parkway involving motorcycle

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a fatal accident on the River Watch Parkway.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Traffic Division units are currently out on the lower end of River Watch Pkwy with a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

The accident is on the westbound side and the driver was deceased at the scene.

According to Sargent Caleb Lee one lane is blocked (westbound) and they ask anyone traveling in this area to seek alternative routes at this time.

