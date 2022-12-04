Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Looking much drier Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and cooler highs. Rain returns by Monday.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 12:19 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After some brief showers earlier in your Saturday, dense fog will be possible through Sunday morning. Be sure to use extra caution on roadways, give yourself some extra time for your commute, and always use your low-beam headlights!

Morning lows Sunday will be on the cool side in the upper 40s and low 50s, but afternoon highs will be noticeably cooler in the lower 60s. Mid 50s will be possible in the southern CSRA Sunday morning. Cloudy skies are expected during the day, but we should stay dry. Winds will be out of the north between 5-10 mph.

The front near the region from the weekend will lift back through the CSRA Monday afternoon into Tuesday and bring the chance for rain. Monday could end up being a fairly chilly day as well with high pressure centered to our north ushering end a cool northeasterly breeze. Highs Monday will only be in the middle 50s, warming into the middle 60s by Tuesday.

The best bet for the week ahead may very well be Monday night into Tuesday as the next front moves in from the west. This front will likely stall before passing through our area but will get close enough to increase rain chances Monday night through early Wednesday.

Mostly dry skies and unseasonably warm temperatures can be expected Wednesday through Friday with highs reaching into the middle to upper 70s and lows only in the middle to upper 50s. Keep it here for the latest updates!

Riley's 4 PM Forecast - 12/2