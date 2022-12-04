Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Rain returns by Monday and Tuesday. Unseasonably warm Wednesday through Friday.
Monday and Tuesday are looking soggy with decent rain chances.
Monday and Tuesday are looking soggy with decent rain chances.(WRDW)
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After starting off mainly in the 50s this morning and finishing off in the 60s for most locations, lows tonight will bottom out in the upper 40s to mid-50s once again by Monday morning. Winds will be light and variable.

The front near the region from the weekend will lift back through the CSRA Monday afternoon into Tuesday and bring the chance for rain. Monday could end up being a fairly chilly day as well with high pressure centered to our north ushering in a cool east-northeast breeze. Highs Monday will only be in the middle 50s, warming into the middle 60s by Tuesday.

Mostly dry skies and unseasonably warm temperatures can be expected Wednesday through Friday with highs reaching into the middle and upper 70s and lows only in the middle to upper 50s. An isolated sprinkle will remain possible each day with moisture levels remaining high in our atmosphere. Keep it here for the latest updates!

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 person killed in single-vehicle crash near Salley
Brandon Riley and Tommy Carroll
N. Augusta pair busted by Va. town fed up with scammers
Attorney Wright McLeod.
Summerville, other Augusta neighborhoods look at splitting off into separate city
From left: Anjelika Figueroa, DeMichael Dawson, Savannah Piazzi, Shonna Powell, and Dawson...
What we know about 5 suspects after rescue of caged ‘sex slave’
The new Whataburger in Kennesaw, Ga., drew quite a crowd on opening day.
Will Augusta be getting a Whataburger anytime soon? We asked

Latest News

Cloudy Sunday
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
Cloudy Sunday
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Mostly Dry Sunday
FIRST ALERT EXTRA: CLOUDY & COOLER SUNDAY
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has the latest on the weekend forecast.
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still