Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a foggy start Sunday, mostly cloudy skies with near average temperatures can be expected for the afternoon.

Rain returns Monday afternoon through Tuesday as a couple of upper level disturbances and a warm front move through the area.

Ahead of the warm front, we can expect a fairly chilly day as rain from the first upper level system falls into a cool layer of air near the surface, keeping highs in the 50s.

The second system moves through Tuesday, but it will be quite a bit warmer, as the warm front passes through our region. Showers will continue Tuesday night and may linger into very early Wednesday, but mainly dry and unseasonably warm weather is expected Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The average high and low for today is 64 and 39, but we can expect high temperatures in the middle to upper 70s Wednesday through Friday with overnight lows in the upper 50s. A cold front will pass through the area Friday, but rain will be very limited with this front.

Seasonably cool and dry weather is expected behind the front for next weekend.

