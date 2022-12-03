Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

One dead in car accident in Aiken County Saturday

One dead in car accident in Aiken County Saturday.
One dead in car accident in Aiken County Saturday.
By Maria Sellers
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a single car crash in Aiken County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, who is investigating the accident, the crash happened when a 2004 Toyota Highlander SUV was traveling east when they ran off the road and hit a tree and overturned.

The driver of that SUV was the one victim of this crash, and there were no other passengers in the vehicle.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 3:00 AM on Highway Four near Kittery Street about three miles west of Salley, South Carolina.

We have reached out to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office for more information on that victim.

Stay with News 12 for updates to this story.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Riley and Tommy Carroll
N. Augusta pair busted by Va. town fed up with scammers
From left: Anjelika Figueroa, DeMichael Dawson, Savannah Piazzi, Shonna Powell, and Dawson...
What we know about 5 suspects after rescue of caged ‘sex slave’
The new Whataburger in Kennesaw, Ga., drew quite a crowd on opening day.
Will Augusta be getting a Whataburger anytime soon? We asked
Janae Shaniece Lewis, 28.
Local woman sought in deadly Florida hit-and-run
From left: Anjelika Figueroa, Savannah Piazzi, Shawna Powell, DeMichael Dawson and Dawson Weston.
Deputies rescue beaten ‘sex slave’ kept in cage; 5 arrested

Latest News

WATCH: Under the Lights | Georgia state semifinals
WATCH: Under the Lights | State Semifinals
WATCH: Under the Lights | Georgia state semifinals
Felon’s election win stalls Allendale schools’ return to local control
Felon’s election win stalls Allendale schools’ return to local control
Attorney Wright McLeod.
Meeting planned for potential city for Summerville, other neighborhoods