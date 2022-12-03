One dead in car accident in Aiken County Saturday.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a single car crash in Aiken County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, who is investigating the accident, the crash happened when a 2004 Toyota Highlander SUV was traveling east when they ran off the road and hit a tree and overturned.

The driver of that SUV was the one victim of this crash, and there were no other passengers in the vehicle.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 3:00 AM on Highway Four near Kittery Street about three miles west of Salley, South Carolina.

We have reached out to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office for more information on that victim.

