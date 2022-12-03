Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The weekend will start off warm with highs the lower 70s Saturday ahead of our next front that will pass through Saturday evening. A few showers are possible ahead of the front Saturday through early evening, but coverage will be limited, and the rain will not be heavy, so do not cancel your outdoor plans. Just be prepared to duck inside occasionally. The afternoon will be on the breezy side with winds out of the west between 6 to 11 mph and gusts in excess of 20 mph possible during the afternoon and early evening.

The front moves south of the region Saturday night into Sunday making way for a cloudy but much cooler day Sunday. Morning lows Sunday will be on the mild side in the low 50s, but afternoon highs will be noticeably cooler in the lower 60s. Cloudy skies are expected during the day, but we should stay dry. Winds will be out of the north between 5-10 mph.

The front near the region from the weekend will lift back through the CSRA late Monday into Tuesday and bring the chance for rain. Monday could end up being a fairly chilly day as well with high pressure centered to our north ushering end a cool northeasterly breeze. Highs Monday will only be in the middle 50s, warming into the middle 60s by Tuesday.

The best bet for the week ahead may very well be Monday night into Tuesday as the next front moves in from the west. This front will likely stall before passing through our area but will get close enough to increase rain chances Monday night through early Wednesday.

Dry skies and unseasonably warm temperatures can be expected Wednesday through Friday with highs reaching into the middle to upper 70s and lows only in the middle to upper 50s.

