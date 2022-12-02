Submit Photos/Videos
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

What we know about 5 suspects arrested after woman found in cage

By William Rioux
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about five people arrested after a woman was found locked inside a dog cage.

Deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff’s office say she was found inside a mobile home on Nellie Drive near Peach Orchard Road.

Deputies said they arrested Shonna Powell, 32, along with Anjelika Figueroa, 29; DeMichael Dawson, 24; Savannah Piazzi,18; and Dawson Weston, 19.

All five have been charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, deputies said.

Dawson was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to authorities.

We found that three of the suspects have previous cases in Richmond County.

MORE | 19-year-old arrested in Emanuel County child molestation case

Neighbors say this isn’t the first time cops have been called to that house and say they’re relieved these suspects are behind bars.

“I’m glad that I can bring my daughter outside and not have to worry about gunshots going off or anything like that,” said Crisa Lee, neighbor.

It’s also not the first time we’ve heard the last name of one of the suspects arrested.

Court documents confirm Anjelika Figueroa is married to Carlos Figueroa. He is awaiting trial in Richmond County after being charged with the murder of Alan Newsome, on Ulm Road.

We looked into previous cases for every suspect involved and found charges against more than half of them.

MORE | 3 schools go on soft lockdown; separately, knife confiscated

Powell has two simple battery family violence charges from 2018 and 2019, terroristic threats charge from 2021, and operating an unauthorized vehicle with blue lights from 2022.

Anjelika has a simple battery family violence charge from 2019. Dawson has arson, burglary, and giving false statements to law enforcement from 2017 and theft by receiving stolen property in 2021.

As for Piazzi and Weston, neither of them have previous cases against them.

“We’ve been dealing with this for months, " Lee said. “I’m glad they’re in jail because we don’t have to deal with it anymore.”

We reached out to the sheriff’s office and the Augusta 911 dispatch center to see how many times deputies have been called to this address. We’ll update you as we learn more.

