What to know before heading to the SEC Championship

By Madeline Montgomery
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Around 75,000 people are set to attend the SEC Championship at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta Saturday.

UGA will be playing LSU at 4 p.m. Eastern time on Atlanta News First.

The Bulldogs are the reigning national champions, going undefeated this season, but they haven’t won an SEC Championship since 2017. They played LSU for the title back in 2019 and lost.

“It’s one of the best games to play in since I’ve been a coach. It’s a great environment. And I think they do a tremendous job. Proud of our team and what they’ve done to get to this point. And get an opportunity to play in this game means you won your division, and that’s hard to do in the SEC,” said UGA Head Coach Kirby Smart.

The SEC has some important guidelines to follow for fans going to the game tomorrow:

  • Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
  • Clear bags are required
  • No cash accepted at the stadium
  • No pom-poms or shakers with stick handles

