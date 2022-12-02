Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Teenager shot in Savannah while campaigning for Sen. Warnock

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A teenager was shot in Savannah while campaigning for Sen. Raphael Warnock.

According to the Savannah Police Department, the teen was campaigning for the senator’s runoff election on Thursday in Savannah. Around 5:35 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Hartridge Street for a shooting.

Officers found the 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to a Savannah hospital for treatment.

Police say the preliminary investigation discovered the suspect shot through a closed door, hitting the teen, while the teen was at the front door campaigning.

Jimmy Paiz
Jimmy Paiz(Chatham County Jail)

Officers identified and located the suspect, 42-year-old Jimmy Paiz, at the residence. Paiz was booked into the Chatham County jail on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

The case remains under investigation. At this point, police say there is no indication the shooting was politically motivated.

The following statement is from Sen. Warnock: “I am saddened to learn about this incident. I am praying for the victim and their family and wish them a full recovery.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Anjelika Figueroa, Savannah Piazzi, Shawna Powell, DeMichael Dawson and Dawson Weston.
Deputies rescue beaten ‘sex slave’ kept in cage; 5 arrested
The new Whataburger in Kennesaw, Ga., drew quite a crowd on opening day.
Will Augusta be getting a Whataburger anytime soon? We asked
Here are some scenes in viral video of deputies and occupants of an Augusta home on Glenn Hills...
Watch viral video of confrontation with deputies in Augusta
Janae Shaniece Lewis, 28.
Local woman sought in deadly Florida hit-and-run
Tyquan Dukes
Augustan gets prison for killing sister while playing with gun

Latest News

Early voting in Richmond County for the Georgia Senate runoff.
It’s the last day of early voting in Ga. Senate runoff
Shell Berry of the Community Foundation of the CSRA
WATCH: Community Foundation reveals upcoming plans
MM
[FULL] Morning Mix- Night of 1000 Lights, McDonald’s conveyor, and more!
MM
Poncere Daniels speaks on relationships and red flags
MM
Casey Lozon talks about the Night of 1000 Lights in Aiken