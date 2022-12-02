Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

LGBTQ+ rights, free speech clash in Supreme Court case over same-sex wedding websites

Group photo of the current Supreme Court
Group photo of the current Supreme Court(DC Bureau)
By Molly Martinez
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Back in 2017, A gay couple filed a complaint against a Colorado cake shop after they refused to make them a wedding cake. The owner said it was against his religious beliefs to support same-sex couples, and the case made it all the way up to the Supreme Court.

Amanda Shanor, who worked on the case explains.

“Everybody thought they were going to rule for the baker and create new law and change the rules and say, actually, no, you do have an exemption not to sell a cake to a gay couple,” said Shanor.

But that’s not what happened - The Court ultimately decided that the cake shop owner had discriminated against the couple, which is a violation of the law.

Fast forward to now:

An almost identical case is back on the docket. But this time, there’s a new, more conservative bench.

“This court is maybe significantly more aggressive, maybe activist than maybe even some people expected,” said Shanor.

By taking up high-profile cases like the overturning of Roe V. Wade, Affirmative Action, and now this, Shanor fears many other protections could be opened up to interpretation.

“If the court writes a very broad opinion - It could it have the potential, I mean, quite honestly, to eviscerate a bunch of civil rights and anti-discrimination laws.”

Kristen Waggoner, an attorney for the website designer said in a statement quote, “Colorado has weaponized its law to silence speech it disagrees with, to compel speech it approves of, and to punish anyone who dares to dissent.”

The justices will hear oral arguments on Monday, with a formal opinion expected in June.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Anjelika Figueroa, Savannah Piazzi, Shawna Powell, DeMichael Dawson and Dawson Weston.
Deputies rescue beaten ‘sex slave’ kept in cage; 5 arrested
Here are some scenes in viral video of deputies and occupants of an Augusta home on Glenn Hills...
Watch viral video of confrontation with deputies in Augusta
The new Whataburger in Kennesaw, Ga., drew quite a crowd on opening day.
Will Augusta be getting a Whataburger anytime soon? We asked
Janae Shaniece Lewis, 28.
Local woman sought in deadly Florida hit-and-run
Tyquan Dukes
Augustan gets prison for killing sister while playing with gun

Latest News

Both Democrats, including former President Barack Obama, and Republicans are campaigning to...
Former President Obama campaigns with Senator Warnock in Atlanta ahead of runoff
Early voting at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building.
With 1 more day of early voting in Ga. runoff, turnout stays strong
From left: Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker
Warnock, Walker in dead heat for Ga. Senate seat, new poll finds
FILE - Georgia House Speaker David Ralston turns to his wife Sheree Ralston as the House votes...
Georgia speaker’s widow enters race to fill state House seat
Democrats have employed an all-hands-on-deck push to bank as many votes as possible while...
Obama heads to Georgia as Warnock seeks big early vote advantage in Senate runoff