Jet Middle School’s mock trial team goes to state level

By Will Volk
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Jet Middle School’s mock trial team won its regional competition, and now they are one of 12 teams competing for South Carolina’s Middle School Mock Trial State Championship in Columbia.

Due to COVID, the kids haven’t been able to compete in person, so this is big for them. We met them at the Edgefield County Courthouse for the final practice.

“I couldn’t be more proud, and if you could see them practice every day, they’re so committed,” said Principal Debbie Courtney.

She’s seen these students stay late many times this year. They’ve been preparing for this since August.

Joseph Greene is an eighth grader. He said, “A lot of studying... A lot of studying.”

They say the hard work paid off. They won their regional, and now Allison Rawls is taking her team to state.

“This year it’s great because it’s the first year the competition has been in person instead of virtual for my eighth graders that are competing this year,” she said.

She says winning would mean a lot.

“I think it would be exciting, especially for my eighth graders. They’ve put so much work into this the past two years, and they’ve worked so hard, and they would be proud of themselves, and we’d be so proud of them,” said Rawls.

The students say they’re looking forward to it but are a little nervous.

Olivia O’Gorman is also in eighth grade. She said, “Mock trial is very stressful, but it’s fun in the end.”

Greene said: “I love the feeling after the case, or after we’re done with the round because everyone is just ‘good job, good job.’ It’s fun.”

