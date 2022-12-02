It’s the last day of early voting in Ga. Senate runoff

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The final day of early voting has arrived in the Georgia runoff for a Senate seat, and so far the turnout has been stunning election officials.

The state had already surpassed 1 million ballots on Wednesday.

As of Friday morning, 23,874 people had cast early ballots in Richmond County, with 15,284 voting so far in Columbia County.

Early voting continues until 6 p.m. in Richmond County at:

The Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building, 535 Telfair St.

The Henry Brigham Community Center, 2463 Golden Camp Road.

The Warren Road Community Center, 300 Warren Road.

The Robert Howard/Diamond Lakes Community Center, 103 Diamond Lakes Way.

In Columbia County, early voting continues until 6 p.m. at:

Columbia County Government Building G3 on Ronald Reagan Drive in Evans.

Former Euchee Creek Library near Grovetown.

The runoff pits incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Neither passed the threshold of needed votes in the November election, leading to the runoff.

Election Day is Tuesday for conventional voters, who’ll have to vote at their normal precincts.

Georgia has been shattering early voting turnout records , and elections officials think the last day will be no different.

The candidates have had a whirlwind week. Thursday night, former President Barack Obama was in Atlanta to campaign for Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock. This was Obama’s second visit to Georgia this election cycle to support his fellow Democrat.

“I’m here today for the same reason I was the last time - to ask you to vote one more time for my friend and your outstanding senator, Raphael Warnock,” Obama said.

Polls show it’ll be a tight race between Warnock and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler hosted a “Women for Herschel” event on West Paces Ferry Road in Atlanta. Loeffler, who lost her appointed senate seat to Warnock in 2020, said Walker is the perfect candidate for Georgia women.

“Herschel is going to stand up for women, the things that they need and their families: for kids having a good education, for safe communities, standing up with law enforcement, supporting our military, and women need to know that fact of this election is women are going to make the difference,” said Loeffler.

Long lines stir controversy

Turnout in the early voting has been so high, there have been long lines in some areas, especially Atlanta.

Some blame the state’s new voting law, which compressed the time for early voting.

“We have layer upon layer upon layer of problems,” said Anthony Michael Kreis, a constitutional law professor at Georgia State University.

“Yes, we have record-breaking turnout, but we have record-breaking turnout because the state has given voters fewer options and has pressured people to make choices they may not otherwise make,” he said.

Gabriel Sterling, chief operating officer of the Secretary of State’s Office, stands by the state’s election process.

“The polarizing environment we have, everybody wants to attribute everything in the election administration to some kind of nefarious political maneuver. It’s not,” he said.

“Everybody is just doing the best they can with the resources they have to serve the voters of Georgia under the law.”

