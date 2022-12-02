Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Georgia man gets prison for letter threatening president

(Source: Gray TV)
(Source: Gray TV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man has been sentenced to serve nearly three years in federal prison for sending a letter threatening to kill President Joe Biden and to blow up the White House.

The office of U.S. Attorney Peter Leary said in a news release that Travis Ball, of Barnesville, was ordered Wednesday to spend two years and nine months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and also to pay a $7,500 fine.

Ball, 56, had previously pleaded guilty to making threats against the president.

Prosecutors said Ball had sent a number of threatening letters to local and county officials in March 2021 and also sent a threatening letter to the White House that month.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Anjelika Figueroa, Savannah Piazzi, Shawna Powell, DeMichael Dawson and Dawson Weston.
Deputies rescue beaten ‘sex slave’ kept in cage; 5 arrested
The new Whataburger in Kennesaw, Ga., drew quite a crowd on opening day.
Will Augusta be getting a Whataburger anytime soon? We asked
Here are some scenes in viral video of deputies and occupants of an Augusta home on Glenn Hills...
Watch viral video of confrontation with deputies in Augusta
Janae Shaniece Lewis, 28.
Local woman sought in deadly Florida hit-and-run
From left: Anjelika Figueroa, DeMichael Dawson, Savannah Piazzi, Shonna Powell, and Dawson...
What we know about 5 suspects after rescue of caged ‘sex slave’

Latest News

Amazon Echo Show (which uses Alexa) and the Google Nest Hub
What the Tech: Google Nest Hub vs. Amazon Echo Show
What the Tech: Google Nest Hub vs. Amazon Echo Show
What the Tech: Google Nest Hub vs. Amazon Echo Show
They say the hard work paid off. They won their regional, and now Allison Rawls is taking her...
Jet Middle School’s mock trial team goes to state level
Jet Middle School's mock trial team goes to state level
Jet Middle School's mock trial team goes to state level
Allendale County (S.C) School District
Felon’s election win stalls Allendale schools’ return to local control