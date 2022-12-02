Former President Obama campaigns with Senator Warnock in Atlanta ahead of runoff

Submit Photos/Videos
Both Democrats, including former President Barack Obama, and Republicans are campaigning to gain critical Senate seats.
By Chelsea Beimfohr
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thursday night a line of people stretched for blocks outside Senator Raphael Warnock’s campaign rally in southeast Atlanta.

Hundreds of people showed up to listen to Warnock and former President Barack Obama speak ahead of Tuesday’s runoff Warnock faces.

“I get a double dose. Two outstanding politicians and people in the same place,” George Ward said.

This was Obama’s second trip to Georgia. He came earlier in the fall during the initial mid-term election to stump for Warnock and said he came back to help finish the job.

“I know it feels like we just did this, and that’s because we did,” Obama said. “But I’m here for the same reason I was the last time. To ask you to vote one more time for my friend, and your outstanding senator, Raphael Warnock!”

Warnock reminded his supporters the fight to the finish isn’t over.

“We cannot let up, my beloved. Not even for one moment. We’ve got to keep our foot on the gas all the way to victory,” Warnock said.

Former President Obama told the crowd Thursday night that Warnock is the man for the job. A man that will represent all Georgians, support a women’s right to choose and advocate for things like better healthcare and lower prescription drug costs.

Democrats have already clinched control of the U.S. Senate, but the race for who will represent Georgia is still up for grabs.

“51 is better than 50 because it means rev Warnock will keep representing you in Washington,” Obama said.

Early voting for the Georgia senate runoff ends Friday, December 2nd. The runoff election is Tuesday, December 6th.

