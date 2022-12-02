Evans student fights against gun violence in new program

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Evans student is receiving recognition for joining a new program, Project Unloaded, where youths share information about gun violence.

In 2020, the most recent year with complete data, 45,222 people died from gun-related injuries in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A recent Project Unloaded survey shows 30% of young people have personal experience with gun violence. More than a quarter, 28%, say either they or a friend or family member has been shot at.

Lillian Lee-Sin, a high school sophomore in Evans, works to raise young people’s awareness of gun violence. Being a part of Project Unloaded’s youth council gives her that chance.

She has a personal connection to the issue.

“A couple of years ago, I was at the mall with friends and family having a normal and great day. Out of nowhere, we heard people screaming someone had a gun and running,” she said. “We made it out safely, but so many U.S. citizens aren’t as lucky.”

“We’re grateful to the young people who’ve stepped up to join Project Unloaded’s youth council and do their part to reshape our deadly gun culture. There’s so much we can do to stop gun violence, and Gen Z will lead the way.”

As a member of Project Unloaded’s youth council, she advises on upcoming campaigns and helps shape the organization’s work.

“We all want to feel safe, but guns don’t make us safer,” she said. “They make it more likely that our loved ones will be killed. Suicide rates are four times higher for kids with guns at home.”

An article by Pew Research Center noted that guns were used in nearly 79% of U.S. murders in 2020.

Lee-Sin said 110 people are shot and killed every day in the U.S., plus hundreds more are wounded.

“Gun violence is the No. 1 killer of children and teens in the U.S.,” she said. “My generation has to address this crisis because it’s our lives on the line.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.