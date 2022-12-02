Submit Photos/Videos
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Few showers possible Saturday, but dry Sunday. More rain next week.
By Riley Hale
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Partly cloudy skies this evening into tonight. Temperatures will stay in the 50s this evening and then drop to the 40s overnight.

Saturday morning lows will be cool in the mid to upper 40s. Highs will warm back up to the low 70s Saturday afternoon ahead of our next front that will move through late in the day Saturday. A few showers are possible ahead of the front Saturday afternoon-evening, but coverage is expected to be isolated, so don’t cancel all your outdoor plans. Winds will be out of the west between 5-12 mph.

The front will move south of the region Saturday night into Sunday. Morning lows Sunday will be in the low 50s. Afternoon highs Sunday will be in the mid-60s. Cloudy skies are expected during the day and we should stay dry. Winds will be out of the north between 5-10 mph.

The front near the region from the weekend will lift back through the CSRA late Monday into Tuesday and bring the chance for rain. Highs on Monday will be in the low 60s. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 60s. Timing of rain chances into next week look tricky so keep it here for updates.

A few showers possible Saturday, but higher rain chances are expected next week.
