Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Columbia County deputies search for catalytic converter theft suspects

Silver Toyota involved in catalytic converter thefts in Columbia County
Silver Toyota involved in catalytic converter thefts in Columbia County(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in searching for suspects in recent catalytic converter thefts.

According to the sheriff’s office, the thefts happened at Newsome Electric on Landrum Court in Martinez, where seven catalytic converters were stolen.

Also in Martinez, at least three catalytic converters were stolen at Howell Electric on Wheeler Road.

Male driver suspect in catalytic converter thefts
Male driver suspect in catalytic converter thefts(wrdw)

A male driver was seen driving a silver Toyota, where he dropped off two other males, who cut off the catalytic converters, and later returned to pick them up.

The vehicle is missing a hubcap on the rear right wheel.

MORE | Local woman sought in deadly Florida hit-and-run

If anyone has information on the suspects, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 706-541-1042.

This is a developing story. Check WRDW.com and News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Anjelika Figueroa, Savannah Piazzi, Shawna Powell, DeMichael Dawson and Dawson Weston.
Deputies rescue beaten ‘sex slave’ kept in cage; 5 arrested
Here are some scenes in viral video of deputies and occupants of an Augusta home on Glenn Hills...
Watch viral video of confrontation with deputies in Augusta
The new Whataburger in Kennesaw, Ga., drew quite a crowd on opening day.
Will Augusta be getting a Whataburger anytime soon? We asked
Janae Shaniece Lewis, 28.
Local woman sought in deadly Florida hit-and-run
Tyquan Dukes
Augustan gets prison for killing sister while playing with gun

Latest News

Tim Strong
Today's forecast from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for December 2
Thomas Jefferson Academy wins 4th straight football state title
Thomas Jefferson Academy wins 4th straight football state title
Both Democrats, including former President Barack Obama, and Republicans are campaigning to...
Former President Obama campaigns with Senator Warnock in Atlanta ahead of runoff