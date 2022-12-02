Columbia County deputies search for catalytic converter theft suspects

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in searching for suspects in recent catalytic converter thefts.

According to the sheriff’s office, the thefts happened at Newsome Electric on Landrum Court in Martinez, where seven catalytic converters were stolen.

Also in Martinez, at least three catalytic converters were stolen at Howell Electric on Wheeler Road.

Male driver suspect in catalytic converter thefts (wrdw)

A male driver was seen driving a silver Toyota, where he dropped off two other males, who cut off the catalytic converters, and later returned to pick them up.

The vehicle is missing a hubcap on the rear right wheel.

If anyone has information on the suspects, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 706-541-1042.

