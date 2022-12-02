Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

City of Aiken kicks off Christmas cheer downtown

By Taylor Martin
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Aiken.

The Parks and Rec Department hosted a ‘Festival of Trees’ at the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum.

The city also kicked off the holiday season with the 52nd Annual Christmas Craft Show. Shoppers had the chance to look for hand-made gifts for Christmas and other upcoming holidays. And now, they’re lighting the Christmas tree downtown.

MORE HOLIDAY COVERAGE:

Porscha Small with Cozmic Beauty says events like the craft show are really important during the holidays.

“Small businesses, we’re trying to expand, and reach out and grow just like the normal stores and people that produce. So, it takes you. Without you guys and your support, there would be no us,” she said.

The Aiken Visitors Center hosted its annual Festival of Trees, where local non-profits were able to put their own decorated trees on display. People gathered to watch as each tree was lit.

Caption

Eric Gordon says this is a great time to learn more about the traditions in your community.

“The holidays are a great time to be together and get to know the people in your community,” he said.

Aiken focuses heavily on community year-round but especially during the holidays, giving people multiple ways to experience Christmas cheer and kick off the season with their families.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Anjelika Figueroa, Savannah Piazzi, Shawna Powell, DeMichael Dawson and Dawson Weston.
Deputies rescue beaten ‘sex slave’ kept in cage; 5 arrested
The new Whataburger in Kennesaw, Ga., drew quite a crowd on opening day.
Will Augusta be getting a Whataburger anytime soon? We asked
Here are some scenes in viral video of deputies and occupants of an Augusta home on Glenn Hills...
Watch viral video of confrontation with deputies in Augusta
Janae Shaniece Lewis, 28.
Local woman sought in deadly Florida hit-and-run
From left: Anjelika Figueroa, DeMichael Dawson, Savannah Piazzi, Shonna Powell, and Dawson...
What we know about 5 suspects after rescue of caged ‘sex slave’

Latest News

Community Foundation reveals upcoming plans
Community Foundation reveals upcoming plans
Local organization gives last push to get voters to the polls
Local organization gives last push to get voters to the polls
Christmas in downtown Aiken
Christmas in downtown Aiken
Kicking off the holidays in Aiken
Kicking off the holidays in Aiken