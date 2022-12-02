City of Aiken kicks off Christmas cheer downtown

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Aiken.

The Parks and Rec Department hosted a ‘Festival of Trees’ at the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum.

The city also kicked off the holiday season with the 52nd Annual Christmas Craft Show. Shoppers had the chance to look for hand-made gifts for Christmas and other upcoming holidays. And now, they’re lighting the Christmas tree downtown.

Porscha Small with Cozmic Beauty says events like the craft show are really important during the holidays.

“Small businesses, we’re trying to expand, and reach out and grow just like the normal stores and people that produce. So, it takes you. Without you guys and your support, there would be no us,” she said.

The Aiken Visitors Center hosted its annual Festival of Trees, where local non-profits were able to put their own decorated trees on display. People gathered to watch as each tree was lit.

Eric Gordon says this is a great time to learn more about the traditions in your community.

“The holidays are a great time to be together and get to know the people in your community,” he said.

Aiken focuses heavily on community year-round but especially during the holidays, giving people multiple ways to experience Christmas cheer and kick off the season with their families.

